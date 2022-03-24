Judge approves Baltimore County's council district map

A Federal judge approved Baltimore County’s council district map Wednesday afternoon.

U.S District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby struck down the county’s original one because it had only one Black majority seat on the seven-member council. But according to County Council Chairman Julian Jones, she accepted a redrawn map Wednesday during a closed court hearing.

The county council plans to vote on the map Wednesday night.

The map the judge approved keeps the Black majority district, but also has two majority-minority districts, meaning all minorities combined make up a majority of the voters in those two districts.

Chairman Jones said the judge wants the council to skip its usual process for voting on legislation and approve the map right away.

“I explained all of the processes that I needed to do unless she gives us an order otherwise. And today she has given us that order,” Jones said.

The Baltimore County Branch of the NAACP sued the county over the council map. No word on whether it will appeal.

This story will be updated.