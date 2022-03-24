Hogan announces expanded crime prevention efforts

Gov. Larry Hogan announced more state funding to combat violent crime Thursday and urged the General Assembly to use its final weeks of session to take action on his anti-crime legislation.

In an effort to curb violence in Maryland he characterized as “out of control” Hogan said the state will invest $45 million in Maryland's U.S. Attorney’s office, Baltimore Police, and victim services programs.

He said $3.5 million of that will go toward hiring additional prosecutors and staff for the United States Attorney’s office, $6.5 million will go toward efforts to get violent offenders off the streets, and $35 million will fully fund Victims of Crime Act grants to support providers of victim services.

“All of these efforts will help free up more city officers to focus on violent crime,” Hogan said. But he added real change will only come when the General Assembly passes the Judicial Transparency Act, which would provide public data on sentencing, and the Violent Firearms Offender Act, which would toughen sentences for people convicted of certain firearms-related crimes.

“No more excuses, no more delays, no more far-left woke politics, pass these bills and get them to my desk so that they can be signed into law immediately,” he demanded.

The Senate has passed the Judicial Transparency ActThe 2022 Legislative Session ends at midnight on April 11.