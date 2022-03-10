Senate GOP seeking tax cuts

Maryland’s GOP Senators launched a drive Wednesday for what they called “meaningful tax relief.”

In a morning news conference Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the Republican leader, said a House passed package of bills to exempt items such as baby bottles, infant car seats and medical devices doesn’t go far enough:

“So, what we're proposing will give over $340 million in the first year of tax relief, and by fiscal year 2027, it'll be 10 times what the House is proposing,” he said.

He called on lawmakers to pass bills to establish tax credits for in-state tourism, to repeal the tax on digital downloads enacted last year, and a measure that connects the state gas tax to the rate of inflation.

Sen. Mike Hough, of Frederick County, said the last bill wouldn’t cut taxes, but stop a potential increase.

“I think most people, the vast majority of people would say, right now, with gas prices at a record level, now is the wrong time to increase the gas tax.”

All three of those bills are awaiting committee action.