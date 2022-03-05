People's Convoy rolls through Maryland

The People’s Convoy, a trucker collective opposed to the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration, rolled into the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland Friday.

John Hose, who helped organize the Maryland stop, said the primary concern of his—and the convoy’s— is government overreach.

“I’m a strong proponent of a small federal government, large local government, which is what the original founders of the Constitution,” Hose said, “it was never established to have a president make mandates of masks or vaccines.”

Hose says he has been vaccinated and boosted, but this doesn’t mean it should be mandated for everyone.

“To have a politician tell me and dictate to me that if I don't get a vaccine, I can't have a job is absolutely totalitarian.”

Late Friday afternoon, the turnout wasn’t exceptional, but more trucks and cars were arriving.

A woman who identified herself only as Boots, drove from Glenrio, New Mexico. She says s it’s time for all mandates — and the mixed messages —to end.

“They'll say, ‘Oh, we're lifting the mandates,’ but a school board will say, ‘No, we want to go against that. And we want to do it ourselves.’ And then the governor will say ‘no, we're having mask mandates’.”

“We want people to say absolutely none, none, it's time it's over . The kids are suffering so bad. There's no reason for this control,” Boots said.

The convoy plans to finish its journey somewhere around Washington, D.C. Saturday, though they haven’t specified exactly where.