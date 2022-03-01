City’s indoor mask mandate lifted; pandemic lingers

Baltimore City’s indoor mask mandate lifted Tuesday. The measure had been in effect for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the decision last week, citing significant drops in COVID-19 rates.

“We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions should another variant of concern begin to emerge across our communities,” he said at a news conference last week.

Private businesses may continue to set their own mask mandates.

The lifted restriction does not mean the pandemic is over, Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

“It is also not a sign that the public health protocols and measures that we've put in place to date are no longer necessary,” she said. “Masks and vaccines remain an important tool in our fight against COVID-19.”

She encourages Baltimoreans to wear masks in indoor crowded spaces, especially those that are poorly ventilated.