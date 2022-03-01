© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR News

City’s indoor mask mandate lifted; pandemic lingers

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
Masks have become vital in the pandemic, but they can come at a cost.
Darrian Traynor
/
Getty Images
Masks hang from a rearview mirror. On Tuesday, Baltimore City's indoor mask mandate lifted.

Baltimore City’s indoor mask mandate lifted Tuesday. The measure had been in effect for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the decision last week, citing significant drops in COVID-19 rates.

“We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions should another variant of concern begin to emerge across our communities,” he said at a news conference last week.

Private businesses may continue to set their own mask mandates.

The lifted restriction does not mean the pandemic is over, Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

“It is also not a sign that the public health protocols and measures that we've put in place to date are no longer necessary,” she said. “Masks and vaccines remain an important tool in our fight against COVID-19.”

She encourages Baltimoreans to wear masks in indoor crowded spaces, especially those that are poorly ventilated.

Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
