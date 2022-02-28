Masks will no longer be required on Baltimore County school buses

Baltimore County public school students will not have to wear masks on school buses beginning Tuesday.

There has been confusion over whether the lifting of the mask mandate in school buildings applies to the buses as well.

The school system announced Friday that masks in schools will be optional starting Tuesday. But over the weekend social media erupted with parents asking the question: What about the buses?

A decision on the buses was not announced until Monday afternoon.

“If we’ve learned nothing from our dealing with COVID-19, one of the things we’ve learned is the necessity to pivot and to make decisions fairly quickly,” said school system spokesman Charles Herndon.

“This was essentially a matter of taking a look at the new CDC guidelines that came out on Friday,” Herndon said. “Making sure that we were consulting with our health professionals and that we could make the best decision possible for the majority of students and staff here in Baltimore County Public Schools.”

Masks will still be required in school buildings for those seeing the nurse with COVID-like symptoms.

Also, according to a statement from the school system, students or staff who return to school “under a shortened quarantine option after a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure” must wear masks until 10 days have passed since the beginning of symptoms or the last date of exposure.

School officials say bullying over whether students and staff are wearing a mask will not be tolerated.

