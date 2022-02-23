© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Masks could come off soon in Baltimore County Schools

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
seth_sawyers_classroom.jpg
Credit Seth Sawyers/flickr
/

The Baltimore County Public Schools has a plan for when students and teachers can stop wearing masks in school buildings.

Masks can come off after the county has seen 14 consecutive days of moderate or low COVID transmission rates. School officials told the school board Tuesday night the county is nearing that threshold and the 14 day clock could start ticking as early as this week.

“We are very close,” said Michael Zarchin, the chief of school climate and safety.

Zarchin said the best-case scenario has masks becoming optional in school buildings around March 7.

“We will also continue to monitor when the masks come off. We don’t anticipate this but if the numbers go up, we may have to readjust.”

The school board rejected on a 7-4 vote a proposal by member Kathleen Causey that would have made masking optional March 1.

“I feel like our children have lost out and we need to try to make it right for them,” Causey said. “Anyone that feels that they need to wear a mask, whether its a cloth mask or an N95, they’re welcome to do it.”

Board members rejected Causey’s proposal, saying the school system needs to follow the science.

Board member John Offerman said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to put a particular date since no one can predict what the science is going to say.”

“We can see the finish line and I worry about kind of jumping ahead of it,” said board member Erin Hager.

Even after masks become optional in the county schools, they still will have to be worn on school buses and in the nurse’s office.

The state board of education voted Tuesday to end its statewide masking mandate. A legislative committee has to approve the state board’s action. It is expected to take a vote on it Friday.

Tags

WYPR News Baltimore CountyBaltimore County Board of EducationWYPR NewsCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadErin Hager
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County.
See stories by John Lee
Related Content
Load More