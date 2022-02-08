© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR News

Hogan announces he will not run for U.S. Senate

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Callan Tansill-Suddath
Published February 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST
Gov. Larry Hogan speaks in the State House Feb. 8, 2022.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he will not run for U.S. Senate later this year, a decision that may affect Republicans’ sway in Congress for years to come.

Putting to rest long-swirling rumors, . Hogan made the announcement during a press conference at the State House in Annapolis. He said while he has been very humbled by widespread encouragement from other Republican lawmakers to throw his hat in the race, ultimately, U.S. Senator is not a role he wants.

“A number of people have said that they thought I could make a difference in the Senate and be a voice of common sense and moderation. I was certainly humbled by that. But I don't aspire to be a United States Senator,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who is term-limited, did not reveal any other hints about his political future. Right now, he said, Maryland is his only priority.

“When I pledged to the people of Maryland that I was going to give this job as governor, everything I've got every single day that I've been given, I meant it. And that commitment is far more important to me than any political campaign.”

Maryland has not had Republican representation in the U.S. Senate since J. Glenn Beall, Jr., who left office in 1977. Incumbent Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced he will seek a second term.

WYPR News
Callan Tansill-Suddath
Callan Tansill-Suddath is a State House Reporter for WYPR, where she covers the General Assembly.
See stories by Callan Tansill-Suddath