WYPR News

Gov. Larry Hogan to deliver final State of the State Address Wednesday

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Callan Tansill-Suddath
Published February 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
Gov. Larry Hogan gives a virtual State of the State address, Feb. 3, 2021.
Steve Kwak/MDGovPics
Gov. Larry Hogan gives a virtual State of the State address, Feb. 3, 2021.

Gov. Larry Hogan will give his final State of the State address Wednesday evening, but the COVID-19 pandemic precautions are once again making for an event that looks different from what many are used to seeing.

Governor Hogan will deliver his speech at 7 p.m. via video for the second consecutive year, this time from the Old Senate Chamber in the State House. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan delivered his address to a packed audience of lawmakers and dignitaries in the House of Delegates chamber.

Last year focused on the pandemic response, and the state’s efforts to distribute vaccines. But he has always used the occasion to urge unity across party lines.

Sen. William C. Smith Jr., who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, will offer the official Democratic response immediately after the speech.

Callan Tansill-Suddath
Callan Tansill-Suddath is a State House Reporter for WYPR, where she covers the General Assembly.
