WYPR News

Baltimore County to lift masking mandate

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
towson_courthouse.jpg
John Lee
/
Towson Historic Courthouse, the seat of Baltimore County government.

Baltimore County’s mask mandate ends at midnight Monday, one month after Executive Johnny Olszewski put it in place.

And the county’s state of emergency will expire next week.

County spokesman Sean Naron said they have seen an 80% drop in reported COVID-19 cases since January 3.

Olszewski announced the emergency declaration and mask mandate December 27, citing skyrocketing rates of the omicron variant. He has the authority to put in place a state of emergency for one week. The following week the county council voted to extend it to February 7.

In a statement Monday announcing the lifting of both the indoor masking requirement and state of emergency Olszewski said, “We are strongly encouraged by the progress we’ve seen in recent days and remain cautiously optimistic that we are emerging from the omicron wave.”

Tags

WYPR NewsJohnny OlszewskiWYPR NewsCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadBaltimore County
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County.
