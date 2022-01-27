House moves redistricting map

The House of Delegates has given preliminary approval to the legislative redistricting map the Senate passed last week. The members thwarted a Republican attempt to substitute a map backed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

In a debate on the amendment Thursday morning, Del. Jason Buckel, the House minority leader, argued that the map drafted by a citizens’ commission the governor appointed would increase minority representation more than the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, or LRAC, map.

“There will be more districts that are majority African American, there will be more districts that are majority Hispanic than what there is under the LRAC map,” he said.

But Del. CT Wilson, a Charles County Democrat who is Black, scoffed at that argument. He said it drives him crazy when people tell him “what’s best for me.”

“I know what’s best for me. I do it every day,” he said.

He said he didn’t like being told, “We’ve given you guys a few more districts.”

“I don't want the crumbs. I want the whole cake. I don't need to be in a minority district to win. I just need a voice. This map gives us all that voice.”

Under the new plan, Baltimore City, which has lost population over the last decade, loses a Senator. The five Senate districts fully contained in the city will shrink to four and the fifth district will stretch into Baltimore County.

The map also creates a single member majority Black House of Delegates district around Owings Mills. It combines parts of Howard and northern Montgomery counties into one district, removing the section of Carroll County that had been in that district.

The district that cuts across the central part of Anne Arundel County has been divided into three single-member House districts and shifted south to take in more Democratic voters.

