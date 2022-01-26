Catherine Pugh released from federal prison to residential reentry office

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been released from federal prison, about two years into her three year sentence, prison records show. The Federal Bureau of Prisons will now supervise Pugh from a local Residential Reentry Management office, which oversees felons living in halfway homes.

Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2020 for using fraudulent “Healthy Holly” children’s book sales to funnel illegal straw donations to her campaign and evade taxes.

The former mayor reported to the Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution , a low security facility in Alabama, in June 2020.

The 71-year-old’s attorneys asked President Trump to commute Pugh’s sentence on his final day in office. The request was denied.

Pugh’s attorney Steven Silverman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CARES Act allows prisons to release certain inmates early, based on factors including age, health and remaining sentence length, to reduce prison populations amid the pandemic.

This story will be updated.