City leaders warn of icy roads, suspend trash services until Monday

Mayor Brandon Scott suspended some trash services Friday after Baltimore received two to four inches of snow.

In addition to trash collection, the Democrat suspended street sweeping, alley cleaning, graffiti removal and waterway cleaning to allocate staff to snow crews. Those services will resume Monday.

Health department services such as COVID-19 testing will continue as scheduled.

Though snow is no longer falling, officials said strong 30-mile-per-hour winds predicted for this evening, combined with icy road conditions, mean drivers should stay off the roads.

“If you do not have to travel, please don't get caught slipping. Stay at home,” Scott said at a news conference.

He said objects downed by the snow will be at risk of being blown into the street.

Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey said city crews brined city roads with 1,500 tons of salt. While little snow accumulation remains on motorways, he said drivers should still travel at reduced speeds.

“Motorists are also reminded that posted speed limits are for ideal driving conditions and we are not in ideal driving conditions. So if the road says 35, it's not safe for 35,” he said. “Drive slow.”