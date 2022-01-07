© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

City leaders warn of icy roads, suspend trash services until Monday

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published January 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST
PXL_20220103_140842285.jpg
Melissa Gerr/WYPR
/
Snow hit Baltimore on Monday and Friday.

Mayor Brandon Scott suspended some trash services Friday after Baltimore received two to four inches of snow.

In addition to trash collection, the Democrat suspended street sweeping, alley cleaning, graffiti removal and waterway cleaning to allocate staff to snow crews. Those services will resume Monday.

Health department services such as COVID-19 testing will continue as scheduled.

Though snow is no longer falling, officials said strong 30-mile-per-hour winds predicted for this evening, combined with icy road conditions, mean drivers should stay off the roads.

“If you do not have to travel, please don't get caught slipping. Stay at home,” Scott said at a news conference.

He said objects downed by the snow will be at risk of being blown into the street.

Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey said city crews brined city roads with 1,500 tons of salt. While little snow accumulation remains on motorways, he said drivers should still travel at reduced speeds.

“Motorists are also reminded that posted speed limits are for ideal driving conditions and we are not in ideal driving conditions. So if the road says 35, it's not safe for 35,” he said. “Drive slow.”

Tags

WYPR NewsBaltimore CityBrandon Scottsnow
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan