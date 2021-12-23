Redistricting map runs into second legal challenge

For the second time this week, a group has sued to overturn the Congressional redistricting map the General Assembly adopted earlier this month.

Wednesday, a dozen Republicans led by the conservative group Judicial Watch sued in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court to overturn the map. Thursday, it was nine more Republicans associated with Fair Maps Maryland, a group aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan.

The second suit charges that the map violates the Maryland Constitution and the Maryland Declaration of Rights by diluting Republican votes, among other things

Doug Mayer, of Fair Maps Maryland, calls the map badly gerrymandered by Democrats who control this state legislature, but concedes that Republicans do the same thing in states they control. He said it's wrong no matter who does it.

“What it does, ultimately, it sends an increasingly large amount of idiots to the United States Congress,” he argued, saying that in the long run it’s bad for American democracy.

“And it's voter suppression because you're tricking people into believing their votes matter when they don't matter at all. It's insidious,” he said.

The suit asks the courts to declare the map unconstitutional, forbid its use in upcoming elections and order the General Assembly draft a new one.