House of Delegates closing in on Congressional map

Maryland’s House of Delegates, meeting in special session this week, gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a Congressional redistricting map proposed by Democratic legislative leaders.

Lawmakers rejected a Republican effort to substitute a map drawn by a commission appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Del. Jason Buckel, the House Republican leader, argued that the map from legislative leaders, or the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, was seriously gerrymandered, putting communities with different interests and needs into the same district. He pointed specifically to the proposed Third Congressional district, which stretches from Montgomery County to the Pennsylvania line in Harford County.

“No one could suggest in good conscience that people who live on the Susquehanna River in Havre de Grace consider themselves to be of a community of interest with people who live in Montgomery County a few miles from the DC line,” he said.

Del. Eric Luedtke, the House Democratic leader, countered that Maryland Republicans should look to the US Senate where a bill that would require nonpartisan redistricting commissions in every state is stalled.

“I'd encourage my colleagues in the minority party to express their support for that bill to Republicans in the United States Senate who currently are not supporting it,” he said.