Here's what local health departments are saying about COVID vax for kids

Now that the CDC has approved the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 health departments throughout Maryland are setting in motion plans to get that vaccine into young arms.

Here’s what we know so far about local plans.

Anne Arundel County’s health officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalayanaraman, said more than 10 pediatric practices and 30 pharmacies in his county will get their first vaccine doses in the next few days and that the county will list those pharmacies on its web site but leave it to the pediatricians to contact their patients.

Anne Arundel will release the first two batches of appointments on its web site at 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday. The first vaccination site will open Friday at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.

Additional sites at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, Bay Meadow in Glen Burnie and the Lula Scott Community Center in Shady Side will open the week of Nov. 8.

The county also is partnering with the Anne Arundel Public Schools to make vaccines available at 24 elementary schools and will release those registration links with the school system.

Howard County’s health officer, Dr. Maura Rossman, said in a letter to county residents posted on her department’s Facebook page that they would begin administering vaccines Friday as well, but, as in Anne Arundel, only by appointment because of a limited supply.

She said there are about 33,000 children eligible in her county, but she expects to receive only about 9,300 doses initially divided among 15 providers, including the county.

Parents or guardians should check with their children’s health provider to see if they will be providing vaccines, Rossman wrote.

She said the county will operate vaccination clinics from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Howard Community College. Information on the online registration process for the clinics will be available on the health department’s website after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rossman wrote that although demand will outstrip supply in the beginning, the vaccine will be more available and easily accessible “once supply patterns are established.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a news conference Wednesday morning he expects to begin vaccinating children in county clinics Friday.

He said they have about 4,500 first doses in hand and a similar number going to pediatric offices throughout the county, where there are some 65,000 children eligible for the vaccine.

He called it a three-pronged approach, partnering with pediatric offices, the county sites and school clinics. And as in other counties, the vaccine will be available by appointment only to start because of the high demand and limited supply.

Olszewski said details will be available after Gov. Larry Hogan makes an announcement on vaccines expected Wednesday afternoon.

This post will continue to be updated.

