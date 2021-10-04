© 2021 WYPR
WYPR News

Mayor Scott tests positive for COVID, spokesman says he’s asymptomatic and isolating at home

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published October 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Brandon Scott tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, his spokesman said in a statement to WYPR.

“The mayor is asymptomatic and currently feels fine. He will work remotely until he is officially cleared to return to City Hall,” spokesman Calvin Harris said.

Scott’s positive test is a breakthrough infection — the mayor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-March. The CDC has not yet recommended booster shots for those who received the single-dose vaccine.

The mayor is quarantining from his Northeast Baltimore home.

The Democrat is tested for COVID several times a week; the exact timing of those tests depends on events on his public schedule, Harris said. Monday morning’s test was routine; he was tested a second time to confirm the positive result. Scott most recently tested negative for COVID on Friday afternoon.

Since then, he has attended several large gatherings, including the Parade of Latino Nations on Sunday and opening celebrations of the St. Francis Neighborhood Center and Parity Homes on Saturday.

Baltimore’s contact tracers are working to identify those in Scott’s orbit who may have been exposed, and Scott staffers who worked his weekend events are being tested, Harris said.

“This serves as another reminder of the vast challenges faced by the ongoing global pandemic. Despite being vaccinated and following Baltimore City’s health protocols, breakthrough infections are a real threat,” he said. “This could have been a different situation if Mayor Scott were not vaccinated, which is why he continues to work closely with Commissioner Dzirasa to support ongoing vaccination efforts across Baltimore.”

