© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Scott Appoints Alice Kennedy As Housing Commissioner

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
IMG_3550.jpeg
Credit: Sarah Y. Kim/WYPR

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that he has appointed Alice Kennedy as the city’s new housing commissioner.

“I’ve come to rely on her expertise, community relationships, and genuine commitment to bringing the best out of Baltimore’s neighborhoods,” Scott said in a statement.

Kennedy has been serving as acting head of the Department of Housing and Community Development since last year after then Mayor Jack Young fired the previous housing commissioner Michael Braverman.

At the time, Kennedy told WYPR that Braverman’s firing took her by surprise. She was then serving as deputy commissioner of the Division of Homeownership and Housing Preservation.

But she said she and DHCD have been able to adjust “without any major blips in the road.”

“I'm extremely excited to serve with Mayor Scott and to help realize his vision for a more equitable Baltimore,” she said. “I've been really grateful to have an amazing team and an amazing senior leadership team within the agency.”

Kennedy said she’ll hire someone to fill the newly created position of equity officer. The job, she said, is “100% dedicated to equity work within the agency and our work within the community.”

She said she’ll focus on viewing housing through a health lens. Among her immediate priorities will be getting pandemic relief to tenants facing eviction, and supporting existing homeowners and legacy residents. Kennedy added that Oct. 1 is a key deadline for homeowners and legacy residents to apply for homeowners’ tax credit.

Tags

WYPR NewsAlice KennedyBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City Department of Housing and Community DevelopmentBaltimore Housing Commissioner
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim