HUD Deputy Secretary Visits Baltimore

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Baltimore City today, where she met city officials and toured the medical clinic Health Care for the Homeless.

This was Adrianne Todman’s first in-person tour of a city as HUD’s deputy secretary. She was just sworn in in June.

Kevin Lindamood, the clinic’s President and CEO led Todman through their exam rooms.

LINDAMOOD: Are you interested in a flu shot?

During the tour Todman discussed House America, an initiative HUD launched earlier this week to combat homelessness.

TODMAN: ...How much more opportunity there is in Baltimore, how much more investment Baltimore really needs…

Lindamood said he’s been “very impressed” by HUD’s new leadership.

LINDAMOOD: It inspires those of us in the field that have been working for a long time with previous leaders that have said there's no relationship between homelessness and housing.

Todman also joined the mayor for ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies for revitalization projects at Somerset Homes this morning.

