© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

City Health Department Kicks Off Contest For Vaccinated Baltimoreans To Win Ravens Tickets

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published September 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT
4185822229_06981fcd63_o.jpg
Kevin Galens/Flickr
/
M&T Bank Stadium. The Baltimore City Health Department is running a giveaway contest in which vaccinated Baltimoreans have the chance to win two tickets to every Ravens home game this season.

Vaccinated Baltimoreans have the chance to win two spots in Mayor Brandon Scott’s Skybox for every Ravens home game at M&T Bank Stadium this season, the Democrat announced Friday.

“And let me just say, if you're not understanding that our Ravens will be continuing on to the Super Bowl this year, you can no longer reside in the city of Baltimore,” he quipped.

To enter the contest, run officially by the City Health Department, Baltimoreans must go to a city vaccination clinic, take a selfie in front of the health department’s banner, and tag @Bmore_Healthy on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using #BmoreVax. Winners will be notified via direct message on whatever platform they use to enter.

Winners must show proof of city residency and vaccination status; any Baltimorean who has been fully vaccinated can enter. The first winner will score two tickets to Sep. 19th’s game, where the Ravens will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Winners can expect the mayor in attendance, spokesman Cal Harris said.

The contest for the Ravens-Chiefs game closes at midnight Sept. 17.

“Let's show some pride for our love for our Ravens and love for each other by getting vaccinated and entering into the contest,” Scott said, adding that he is personally guaranteeing a win in Monday night’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, who he referred to as the “Las Reno whatever-they’re-called-these-days.”

Tags

WYPR NewsBaltimore CityBrandon Scott
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan