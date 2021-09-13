City Health Department Kicks Off Contest For Vaccinated Baltimoreans To Win Ravens Tickets

Vaccinated Baltimoreans have the chance to win two spots in Mayor Brandon Scott’s Skybox for every Ravens home game at M&T Bank Stadium this season, the Democrat announced Friday.

“And let me just say, if you're not understanding that our Ravens will be continuing on to the Super Bowl this year, you can no longer reside in the city of Baltimore,” he quipped.

To enter the contest, run officially by the City Health Department, Baltimoreans must go to a city vaccination clinic, take a selfie in front of the health department’s banner, and tag @Bmore_Healthy on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using #BmoreVax. Winners will be notified via direct message on whatever platform they use to enter.

Winners must show proof of city residency and vaccination status; any Baltimorean who has been fully vaccinated can enter. The first winner will score two tickets to Sep. 19th’s game, where the Ravens will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Winners can expect the mayor in attendance, spokesman Cal Harris said.

The contest for the Ravens-Chiefs game closes at midnight Sept. 17.

“Let's show some pride for our love for our Ravens and love for each other by getting vaccinated and entering into the contest,” Scott said, adding that he is personally guaranteeing a win in Monday night’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, who he referred to as the “Las Reno whatever-they’re-called-these-days.”