How To Celebrate Labor Day Safely

Labor Day weekend comes as the delta variant continues to surge in Maryland. As of Friday, the state’s testing positivity rate was 4.89%.

Dr. Christine Baker, a family practice physician at Ascension St. Agnes says if you’re unvaccinated, don’t travel this weekend.

“Within healthcare, I think we all sort of hold our breath a little bit, because we know what's going to happen next,” she says.

What happens next — after a holiday these days — is more cases of COVID-19. And case rates already are going up.

If you’re vaccinated, Dr. Baker says, you might have a little more leeway in your Labor Day plans. But travel can be risky if you have unvaccinated kids.

Dr. Baker says take precautions.

“Avoiding large gatherings, staying outside, keeping your get-togethers small and outdoors can make a huge difference,” Dr. Baker says.

She also advises you to wash your hands, wear your masks indoors and have hand sanitizer handy at all times.

You can hear more from Dr. Baker on WYPR’s Sept. 2 episode of The Daily Dose.