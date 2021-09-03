© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News
GBMCHealthCare_600x600_April2021.png
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

How To Celebrate Labor Day Safely

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published September 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
IMG_7266.jpeg
Dr. Baker says visiting state parks, like Patapsco Valley (pictured) is a safe way to spend the long weekend. Credit: Sarah Y. Kim/WYPR

Labor Day weekend comes as the delta variant continues to surge in Maryland. As of Friday, the state’s testing positivity rate was 4.89%.

Dr. Christine Baker, a family practice physician at Ascension St. Agnes says if you’re unvaccinated, don’t travel this weekend.

“Within healthcare, I think we all sort of hold our breath a little bit, because we know what's going to happen next,” she says.

What happens next — after a holiday these days — is more cases of COVID-19. And case rates already are going up.

If you’re vaccinated, Dr. Baker says, you might have a little more leeway in your Labor Day plans. But travel can be risky if you have unvaccinated kids.

Dr. Baker says take precautions.

“Avoiding large gatherings, staying outside, keeping your get-togethers small and outdoors can make a huge difference,” Dr. Baker says.

She also advises you to wash your hands, wear your masks indoors and have hand sanitizer handy at all times.

You can hear more from Dr. Baker on WYPR’s Sept. 2 episode of The Daily Dose. 

Tags

WYPR NewsReport for AmericaThe GroundTruth ProjectLabor Daydelta variant
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim