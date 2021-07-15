Baltimore In Running To Host 2026 World Cup

Baltimore is making a bid to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. is set to co-host the games with Mexico and Canada.

Speaking at the M&T Bank Stadium Thursday morning, Lieutenant Gov. Boyd Rutherford said Maryland is in a “strong place” to give fans and athletes across the world a “wonderful experience.”

“I can envision seeing 71,000 fans in this stadium, enjoying the beautiful game,” he said. “I believe we can make that vision a reality, which could bring hundreds of millions of dollars to our state and to our city.”

Rutherford is co-chair, with Mayor Brandon Scott, of the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Committee.

Scott joined Rutherford at the stadium Thursday, touting Baltimore’s diversity, as well as its unique culture, food and hospitality.

“We are a world city,” Scott said. “We have communities from every part of the world living in Baltimore and they will welcome the teams and fans who arrive with open arms.”

The U.S. last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

