Lowering The Age You Can Run For Baltimore County Council To Be On 2022 Ballot

Voters in Baltimore County will decide next year whether to lower the age for serving on the county council to 21.

The council voted Monday night to put that proposed change to the county’s charter on the November 2022 ballot.

Council Chairman Julian Jones said changing the age came up when someone asked him how old you needed to be to run for council.

“And I said, let me double check and it was like 25,” Jones said.

Currently, the county charter requires that council members meet the same qualifications as state senators. A state senator has to be at least 25 by Election Day.

The council staff checked what the minimum age is in nearby localities and found a mixed bag. For instance, in Baltimore City it is 18. It is 25 in Howard and Anne Arundel Counties.

Jones said, “Having looked at it, I just think 21 is an appropriate age.”

If the proposal passes, the lower age will not take effect until the 2026 election.

For what it’s worth the youngest member of the current council is Republican David Marks, who is 47. He was 37 when he was first elected.

