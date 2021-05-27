Baltimore Launches New Grants Program For Vaccine Clinics And Outreach

The Baltimore City Health Department and Civic Works announced a new grants program Thursday to support local vaccination clinics and outreach efforts.

Health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the grants will go to local organizations interested in setting up clinics or doing vaccination outreach and education.

City officials are aiming to vaccinate at least 80% of the residents by next year.

Dzirasa said the program will help her department establish more mobile and popup clinics over the summer, which would make vaccines more accessible to marginalized communities.

“We fully recognize that the support of community leaders and organizations helps make this work possible and will be vital to achieving these goals,” she said.

Dzirasa said the program will help tackle “vaccine deliberation.” She explained why she is using the term in place of “vaccine hesitancy.”

“Many people are wanting to see more data. They’re wanting to understand how it affected their friends or their peers before making a decision,” she said. “Some may be hesitant, but they're also just deliberating and want to make the best decision for themselves.”

The program is making $250,000 available to organizations that can apply for grants ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Dzirasa also said the Baltimore City Health Department has begun releasing weekly online schedules of mobile and pop up clinics.

