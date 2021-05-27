© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News
GBMCHealthCare_600x600_April2021.png
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Baltimore Launches New Grants Program For Vaccine Clinics And Outreach

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published May 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 7.14.54 PM.png
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa at Thursday's press conference. Credit: Charm TV Baltimore

The Baltimore City Health Department and Civic Works announced a new grants program Thursday to support local vaccination clinics and outreach efforts.

Health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the grants will go to local organizations interested in setting up clinics or doing vaccination outreach and education.

City officials are aiming to vaccinate at least 80% of the residents by next year.

Dzirasa said the program will help her department establish more mobile and popup clinics over the summer, which would make vaccines more accessible to marginalized communities.

“We fully recognize that the support of community leaders and organizations helps make this work possible and will be vital to achieving these goals,” she said.

Dzirasa said the program will help tackle “vaccine deliberation.” She explained why she is using the term in place of “vaccine hesitancy.”

“Many people are wanting to see more data. They’re wanting to understand how it affected their friends or their peers before making a decision,” she said. “Some may be hesitant, but they're also just deliberating and want to make the best decision for themselves.”

The program is making $250,000 available to organizations that can apply for grants ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Dzirasa also said the Baltimore City Health Department has begun releasing weekly online schedules of mobile and pop up clinics.

Tags

WYPR NewsReport for AmericaThe GroundTruth Projectcovid-19 vaccinemobile clinicsgrantsBaltimore City Health DepartmentHealth Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim