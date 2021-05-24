Masks Inside But Not Necessarily Outside As More BCPS Students Return To Classrooms Four Days A Week

Monday marked a milestone in the Baltimore County Public Schools.

For the first time since March 2020, COVID-19 restrictions were eased so any student could attend class in a school building four days a week.

Inside those buildings, everyone needs to be masked and practice social distancing according to Debbie Somerville, the schools’ health services coordinator.

“Within the classroom, desks are set up to be three feet apart at a minimum,” Somerville said. “In the hallway, when students are moving, it’s kind of a moving target but stay separated. Avoid clustering together and congregating and hanging out with your friends in the hallways.”

She said outside on school property, masks are a choice.

“It’s not the kind of thing where a school is saying masks aren’t important or you can take your mask off, we really are deferring to parents on those masking rules,” Somerville said. “In the school they will be told immediately inside to put their mask back on.”

Students can remove their masks in the cafeteria while they are eating.

Parents can still choose to have their students remain in virtual learning full time. The last day of school is June 22.

BCPS is planning to offer in-person learning full time in the Fall. School officials are planning for a virtual option for students as well.

Meanwhile, Somerville said more than 1,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine at clinics being held at high schools. More than 1,300 of those went to students.

“We gave a few to staff in those clinics who had decided to get vaccinated,” Somerville said. “We also gave a few to family members. Some parents came in and got the shots with their students.”

