A Short Guide To New COVID Rules

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the state would lift pandemic related capacity restrictions. As with previously relaxed mandates, leaders of other Maryland jurisdictions were able to follow the state’s guidelines or keep stricter measures in place. Some of that might be contradictory or confusing, so here’s a quick rundown of what the leaders did.

Gov. Hogan lifted restrictions on “all outdoor entertainment, art, sports venues, including all ticketed events, as well as all indoor entertainment venues, conventions, and other businesses” in his announcement. That includes indoor and outdoor dining starting Saturday, May 15.

He said the indoor mask mandate would remain in place, at least for the time being.

In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott also announced Wednesday he would lift restrictions on dining and private gatherings, but that won’t take effect until 6 a.m. Monday, May 17, when restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity both indoors and outdoors. Indoor diners will have to remain seated while outdoor dining services may allow standing room patrons.

Scott’s orders have generally been more restrictive than the governor’s, and this one was no exception. The Baltimore Convention Center, banquet facilities, community halls, social clubs and indoor venues that host live performances, sporting events or movie screenings will still be limited to 50% capacity..

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced shortly afterward that his county would follow the state’s lead.

The next day Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued press releases saying they would go along with the governor’s order as well. But while Hogan said he would lift the indoor mask mandate after 70% of adults have received at least a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine Olszewski cautioned leaders in his county may decide to continue the mask mandate even longer.

In Prince George’s County, Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday her restrictions on most businesses would be lifted as of 5:01 p.m. Monday, May 17, though indoor mask restrictions would remain in place. Some restrictions however, would continue to apply to places like banquet halls, hotel meeting rooms, concert venues and professional and collegiate sports events.

And in Carroll County, the school board voted Wednesday to lift the outdoor mask requirement on school grounds.

