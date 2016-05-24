Vetoes still possible for controversial state legislation

Credit Rachel Baye / Gov. Larry Hogan, flanked by Senate President Mike Miller (left) and House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch (right), signs a high-profile criminal justice reform bill into law Thursday morning.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed 144 bills into law Thursday at his fifth and last scheduled signing ceremony. But the governor’s office is still reviewing nearly 100 bills the General Assembly passed this year.

Among several high-profile bills Hogan signed was one reforming aspects of the criminal justice system and another addressing drunken driving.

“Montgomery County police officer Noah Leotta was killed in the line of duty as a result of a drunk driver,” Hogan said during his opening remarks. “Today we are signing Noah’s Law, which will require ignition interlock devices for anyone convicted of drunk driving in Maryland.”

But the fate of some controversial bills is still undecided.

Hogan has not signed a bill restricting consumer use of a pesticide shown to harm bees.

He also has not signed one extending the hours at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, nor one creating a community oversight board for the Maryland Transit Administration.

Hogan’s office says all remaining unsigned bills are still being reviewed. Any bills not vetoed by the end of the month automatically become law without the governor’s signature.

