WYPR Fall Breakfast with Economist Anirban Basu

Anirban Basu

Friday, November 7, 2014 7:30-9:30am

Four Seasons Hotel

200 International Drive Baltimore, Maryland 21202

How will the recent election affect our economy? Join WYPR for breakfast and hear Mr. Basu, one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most recognizable economists, discuss important topics that include: Economic Development, Employment, Income, and Workforce Development.

Anirban Basu is the Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, an economic and policy consulting firm in Baltimore. Event will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore on Friday, November 7 from 7:30-9:30 am and will include networking opportunities and talk with Q&A session to follow.

Networking Breakfast Event $50

WYPR member rate $45

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

The event is made possible by: Freedom Car, Valley Motors and the Y of Central Maryland