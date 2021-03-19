WYPR at the National Aquarium

In honor of our 15th Anniversary, become a member of WYPR and as a special thanks, you and a guest can join WYPR for an Evening at the National Aquarium on Wednesday, May 3 from 7:30 - 9:30 pm. Current members are offered this same wonderful experience. You will be emailed a special code/link after the fund drive to order the free tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased for $15 each. If we do not currently have your email address, please send an email to Kit Kotz.