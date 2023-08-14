© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

From NPR's 'Alt Latino,' a review of Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season'

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published August 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT

NPR's Alt Latino host Anamaria Sayre reviews Colombian singer Karol G's second album of the year, Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season.

Copyright 2023 NPR

WYPR Arts
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.