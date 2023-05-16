Author R.F. Kuang on unlikable narrators and cultural appropriation in 'Yellowface'
R.F. Kuang talks about her new novel Yellowface and why she wanted to write a book about cultural appropriation in the publishing world.
Copyright 2023 NPR
R.F. Kuang talks about her new novel Yellowface and why she wanted to write a book about cultural appropriation in the publishing world.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate