Mo Willems' bossy Pigeon makes his operatic debut

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! turns 20 this month. To mark the anniversary, Willems and Renee Fleming presented the pigeon's story in an opera at the Kennedy Center.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
