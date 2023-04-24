Celebrity-owned Wrexham AFC gains promotion to League 2 in English soccer
The Welsh soccer team owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took a big step over the weekend and gained promotion to League 2 in England.
