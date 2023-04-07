Steven Yeun talks about 'Beef,' his new hate-fueled Netflix series with Ali Wong
NPR's Brittany Luse, host of It's Been a Minute, talks with actor Steven Yeun about his new Netflix series, a hate-fueled romp called Beef.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Brittany Luse, host of It's Been a Minute, talks with actor Steven Yeun about his new Netflix series, a hate-fueled romp called Beef.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate