'Wait Wait' for Jan. 28, 2023: With Not My Job guest Natasha Lyonne

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Natasha Lyonne and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Never-ending Paper Trail; The Rise of Ozempic Face; Fireball Firestorm

Panel Questions

This Week in Santos: true/false questions about Congress' greatest liar

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone getting good advice, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne answers three questions about Botox face pokes

Natasha Lyonne is an actor, writer and director with one of the most recognizable voices in the world. She stars in the new series Poker Face, but can she answer our three questions about people getting their face poked with Botox?

Panel Questions

Swimsuit Wars; Doctor Ant, MD; Expiration Dates Exposed!

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: The Remains Don't Remain The Same; A Bold Step Backward in Passwords; How To Get Perfect Angle Hair

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict who will be the next person to come forward with classified documents.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.