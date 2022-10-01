'Wait Wait' for Oct. 1, 2022: With Not My Job guest Julio Torres

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Julio Torres and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Hari Kondabolu and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

NASA plays Asteroids; It's a-me, Fascism!; The Twerking Flute

Panel Questions

A New App For Dog Lovers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about advances in car safety, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Los Espookys' Julio Torres answers questions about The Addams Family

Julio Torres wrote some of SNL's most memorable sketches, like Wells for Boys and Papyrus, and then brought his talent to HBO for Los Espookys, but what does he know about The Addams Family, TV's ookiest family?

Panel Questions

The CIA's Wooly New Mission; The Meat Market Becomes A Meat Market

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Spy Who Bored Me; The Future of Pest Control; and A Stone's Throw from Heartache.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Lizzo has played James Madison's flute, what will be the next national artifact to make headlines?

