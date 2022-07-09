'Wait Wait' for July 9, 2022: Independence Day Edition

It's Independence Day week, so take a break from comforting your terrified pets to enjoy some of the best Wait Wait moments from the past year, plus some never-before-heard material!

Not My Job: We ask Slash about sashes

Slash is one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and while he knows his way around a fretboard, we've invited him here to answer three questions about sashes, specifically those presented at beauty pageants.

Panel Questions:

Strange Brew

Bluff the Listener:

Our panelists read three stories about Iceland's newest way to attract tourists, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Del Tha Funkee Homosapien on Neanderthals

Whether it's as a solo artist, or part of Deltron 3030 or Gorillaz, Del Tha Funkee Homosapien is one of the kings of West Coast rap, and a beloved producer, writer, and performer. But, what does he know about humanity's ancestors, Neanderthals?

Panel Questions

Tall Heavenly Body, Disarming Dinosaurs, Willy Silly Killy Old Bear

Not My Job: We ask historian Dan Snow about Lollapalooza

Dan Snow is a historian and television presenter who was part of the expedition that uncovered Shackleton's lost ship Endurance. So, naturally, we ask him about something we uncovered: the last listed acts at this year's Lollapalooza.

