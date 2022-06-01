WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
Norm Macdonald's 'Nothing Special' gives us one last dose of the late comic
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published June 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Most of Netflix's special features Macdonald running through his set in one unbroken take. The rest is a small group of comics, including David Letterman and Conan O'Brien, talking about their friend.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.