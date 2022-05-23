© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. Streams are available.
WYPR Arts

Novelist Emma Straub asks life's big questions in 'This Time Tomorrow'

Fresh Air | By Tonya Mosley
Published May 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT

Straub's new novel is a time-travel fantasy about a 40-year-old woman who's tending to her ailing father — until, that is, the day she's transported to her childhood home on her 16th birthday.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air

WYPR Arts
Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley is the LA-based co-host of Here & Now, a midday radio show co-produced by NPR and WBUR. She's also the host of the podcast Truth Be Told.