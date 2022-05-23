WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. Streams are available.
Novelist Emma Straub asks life's big questions in 'This Time Tomorrow'
Fresh Air |
By
Tonya Mosley
Published May 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Straub's new novel is a time-travel fantasy about a 40-year-old woman who's tending to her ailing father — until, that is, the day she's transported to her childhood home on her 16th birthday.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley is the LA-based co-host of Here & Now, a midday radio show co-produced by NPR and WBUR. She's also the host of the podcast Truth Be Told.