Britney Spears says that she had a miscarriage

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have announced that the singer had a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the two wrote in a joint Instagram post. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

Spears announced she was pregnant last month.

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," the statement said. "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

