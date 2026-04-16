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Dave Chappelle talks about comedy in the age of Trump

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Simone PopperlAdam Bearne
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin recently sat down with comedian Dave Chappelle for a conversation about comedy in the age of Trump, Chappelle's jokes about trans people, and much more.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Simone Popperl
Simone Popperl is an editor for NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. She joined the network in March 2019, and since then has pitched and edited stories on everything from the legacy of burn pits in Iraq, to never-ending "infrastructure week," to California towns grappling with climate change, to American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin's ascendance to the top of her sport. She led Noel King's reporting on the early days of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Steve Inskeep's reporting from swing states in the lead up to the 2020 Presidential Election, and Leila Fadel's field reporting from Kentucky on the end of Roe v. Wade.
See stories by Simone Popperl
Adam Bearne
Adam Bearne is an editor for Morning Edition who joined the team in August 2022.