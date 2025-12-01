Student Podcast: Fry bread's complicated place in Native culture
Fry bread is a popular food in many Native communities — but has a dark history. One student talks to her grandmother about its complicated place in Native culture.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Fry bread is a popular food in many Native communities — but has a dark history. One student talks to her grandmother about its complicated place in Native culture.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate