/ A visitor to Maine's Baxter State Park looks out over Upper Togue Pond from the solitude of a pine grove. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

While social isolation is a serious problem, especially for young people and the elderly, spending time alone can be good for you.

We discuss the psychology of solitude with researcher and Middlebury College professor Virginia Thomas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR