How to watch the Oscars on Sunday night

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. It will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu. This year's Oscar season was disrupted by devastating fires in Southern California. Academy leaders have said they plan to honor frontline responders and promote relief efforts.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film, but its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, has faced backlash over offensive tweets. What can you expect at this year's Academy Awards? Whether you're looking for menu ideas for your Oscars party, or need a refresher on the nominees , we've got you covered.

When are the Oscars this year?

The Academy Awards will take place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., this Sunday, March 2. The official live red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT and the ceremony itself will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

How do I watch them? Do I need cable?

The red carpet and ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC Network including local ABC stations, ABC.com, and the ABC App. You can also stream the show live on Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

Watching from outside of the U.S.? The Academy has compiled a list of international networks by country that are streaming the show. You can find that list here .

Who's hosting? Who's presenting?

Television host, comedian and actor Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony. He'll share the stage throughout the night with celebrity presenters including Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Robert Downey Jr., Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, June Squibb, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Who's performing?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will perform, and though the Academy hasn't revealed what they'll sing – a song (or songs) from Wicked is likely.

Also performing on Sunday are K-pop sensation Lisa from BLACKPINK, pop star Doja Cat, singer and rapper Queen Latifah and British artist Raye. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will make a special appearance as well.

Who's nominated?

Emilia Pérez enters the night with the most nominations at 13 total, including best picture. The Brutalist and Wicked follow with 10 nominations each; both are also nominated for best picture.

Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan are all nominated for best actor. Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres are the nominees for best actress.

You can find a full list of 2025 Oscar nominations here .

Copyright 2025 NPR