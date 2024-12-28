'Wait Wait' for December 28, 2024: One last gift to unwrap!
This week, we celebrate the holidays with guest scorekeeper Tim Meadows and some of our favorite interviews. Including Dionne Warwick, Gary Oldman, and Nate Berkus.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This week, we celebrate the holidays with guest scorekeeper Tim Meadows and some of our favorite interviews. Including Dionne Warwick, Gary Oldman, and Nate Berkus.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate