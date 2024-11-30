24 hours at the largest mall in the U.S. on Black Friday weekend
From predawn mall walkers and Cinnabon dough rollers to roller coaster riders and exhausted shoppers, these are the sounds of 24 hours at the U.S.'s largest mall.
Copyright 2024 NPR
