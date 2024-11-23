'Wait Wait' for November 23, 2024: With Not My Job guests Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Tim Meadows, Not My Job guests Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Papa, and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Tim This Time

TSA: The T Stands For Turkey; Seeing Doubles; We're Gonna Need a Bigger Fitted

Panel Questions

A Nervous Traveler With A Stomach Bugs

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about VIPs making strange demands, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller answer questions about remote places

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, stars of Somebody Somewhere, play our game called, "Nobody Nowhere" Three questions about remote places.

Panel Questions

Chrome Dome Justice ; The Deadliest, Most Radioactive Catch

Limericks

Tim Meadows reads three news-related limericks: A Bottle of Roma Red; Mother Earth Was Once Engaged? Keep Your Seatbacks Upright!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after giant mattresses, what'll be the next innovation in sleep.

