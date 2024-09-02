Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonlier, studies find
Tired of swiping left and right? And out of patience? You’re not alone. Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonelier.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Tired of swiping left and right? And out of patience? You’re not alone. Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonelier.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate