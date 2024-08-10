Joan Chen on her role in coming-of-age film 'Dìdi'
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Joan Chen. The actor is getting Oscar buzz for the new film, "Dìdi," in which Chen plays the mother of a Taiwanese-American skater kid in the Bay Area.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Joan Chen. The actor is getting Oscar buzz for the new film, "Dìdi," in which Chen plays the mother of a Taiwanese-American skater kid in the Bay Area.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate