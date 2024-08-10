© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joan Chen on her role in coming-of-age film 'Dìdi'

By Scott Simon
Published August 10, 2024 at 7:32 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Joan Chen. The actor is getting Oscar buzz for the new film, "Dìdi," in which Chen plays the mother of a Taiwanese-American skater kid in the Bay Area.

Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR Arts
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon