Without spoilers, here's how Wolverine is in the new Deadpool movie after he died
A world-weary Wolverine is dragged out of retirement — well, death, actually — by a motormouthed Deadpool in Marvel's latest superhero epic.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A world-weary Wolverine is dragged out of retirement — well, death, actually — by a motormouthed Deadpool in Marvel's latest superhero epic.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate